World

From zero-Covid to no plan: Behind China’s pandemic u-turn

New York Times
By: Chris Buckley , Alexandra Stevenson and Keith Bradsher
10 mins to read
A Covid testing booth in Shanghai last week. Photo / Qilai Shen, The New York Times

After micromanaging the coronavirus strategy for nearly three years, the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, has suddenly left the populace to improvise.

The southwestern city of Chongqing was the latest frontline of Xi Jinping’s “zero-Covid” war,

