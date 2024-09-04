Advertisement
Home / World

From bartender to Kew Gardens botany star: Carlos Magdalena’s quest to save rare plants

By Silvana Paternostro
New York Times·
9 mins to read
Carlos Magdalena examines flowers at Kew Gardens in London on June 24, 2024. Magdalena made The Evening Standard’s list of England’s 1000 most influential people. Photo / Andrea DiCenzo, The New York Times

In Australia, he went plant hunting by helicopter and waded in crocodile-infested waters to watch a water lily bloom. In Mauritius, he grabbed a plant specimen off the ledge of a cliff. Last month, while

