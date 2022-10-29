15-year-old girl riding a scooter attempted to rob a pregnant mother on a walk with her two children. Video / WA Police Force

15-year-old girl riding a scooter attempted to rob a pregnant mother on a walk with her two children. Video / WA Police Force

Fresh details have emerged surrounding a teenager who attacked a pregnant mum while she was pushing her babies in a pram down a suburban Perth street.

The 15-year-old girl appeared in Perth Children’s Court on Friday where she pleaded guilty to the attack, and admitted she was trying to rob the mother.

WA Police released footage of the terrifying attack early in October, showing the 37-year-old mum lying on the ground after she was approached by the girl about 12.40pm on September 5.

The CCTV video shows the teen dragging the woman, who was five months pregnant at the time, by her hair along a footpath.

The teen who attacked the 37-year-old mother is expected to be sentenced in November. Photo / WA Police

The two toddlers were thrown onto their backs in the pram as their desperate mother tried to get free.

The court was told the girl had been released on conditional bail just two days before the attack over a series of alleged violent burglaries.

She attempted to be released on bail again, but it was refused, 7News reported.

The footage sparked major outrage on social media, with many showing concern for the welfare of the woman.

Western Australia Police arrested the 15-year-old at her home after the incident, alleging that she was trying to steal the mother’s handbag.

Her arrest was also filmed by WA Police, with the footage showing her swearing at officers and crying while other people cry out after her.

She was charged with one count of robbery.

The teenager remains remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in November.

“She [the mother] hung onto that pram for dear life,” WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said of the mother at the time of the incident.

Vision released by WA Police shows a teenage girl launching a frightening attack on a pregnant Perth mum. Photo / WA Police

“If that doesn’t demonstrate what a mother is prepared to do to protect their kids, I don’t know what does.”

The mum suffered minor cuts and bruising during the ordeal.







