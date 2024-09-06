Caroline Darian (second left) testified against her father in a case that has shocked the country. Photo / AFP

During her testimony, Darian looked up towards the ceiling when she appeared close to tears.

She spoke of a closely knit family who overcame hardships and of a doting father who was affectionate and supportive.

“I loved my father, I loved the image of the man I thought I knew, I loved the image of this healthy, caring, considerate man,” she told the court.

After learning about her mother’s rape, Darian was taken to a police station where she was shown photos of a naked woman, lying in the foetal position.

At first, she said she didn’t recognise the woman. “I don’t sleep like that,” she remembered thinking.

Father took photos of daughter naked, sleeping

It was only after the investigator pointed out a brown spot on her cheek that she realised the photo was her and her father had taken it without her knowing.

“There I discover myself and I understand that the man who was my father in whom I had total confidence, who I thought had integrity, who respected his daughter, who was proud of her, who had always encouraged her, I discover that in fact, my father photographed me without my knowledge, naked,” she said.

Darian told the court she believed her father drugged her as well.

Pelicot’s daughters-in-law, Celine, 48, and Aurore, 37, also testified and spoke of feeling violated after discovering their father-in-law had secretly taken photos of them in the shower and their bathing suits without their consent.

Aurore also recalled an incident in 2020 in which her school-aged daughters asked their grandfather for a toy in the supermarket.

“He replied: ‘I’d be very happy to get it for you if you pose naked for me’,” she said, adding that she always felt unease around her father-in-law.