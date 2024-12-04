President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration. Photo / AFP

France’s hard-left today urged President Emmanuel Macron to resign and hold early presidential elections after opposition lawmakers voted to oust the minority Government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

“We are now calling on Macron to go,” Mathilde Panot, the head of the parliamentary faction of the France Unbowed (LFI) party told reporters, urging “early presidential elections” to solve a deepening political crisis.

Macron, who has just returned from Saudi Arabia, will address the nation tomorrow morning NZT.

Macron’s aides gave no details on when a new prime minister could be appointed.