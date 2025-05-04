Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Fourteen children arrested in UK following teenage boy’s death released on bail

AFP
3 mins to read

The body of Layton Carr, 14, was found in a building at the Fairfield industrial park in in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. Photo / Go Fund Me

The body of Layton Carr, 14, was found in a building at the Fairfield industrial park in in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. Photo / Go Fund Me

  • Fourteen children, aged 11 to 14, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a boy’s death in a Gateshead fire.
  • The victim, believed to be 14-year-old Layton Carr, was found in the Fairfield industrial park building.
  • Police urge the public not to speculate as inquiries into the incident continue.

British police said that they had released on bail 14 children arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Northumbria police said late on Saturday (local time) that 11 boys and three girls aged 11 to 14 had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The victim was thought to be Layton Carr, a 14-year-old whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Nearby residents told the BBC on Sunday that teens and children often trespassed on the industrial site.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The body of Layton Carr, 14, was found in a building at the Fairfield industrial park in in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. Photo / Go Fund Me
The body of Layton Carr, 14, was found in a building at the Fairfield industrial park in in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. Photo / Go Fund Me

Fourteen children arrested in UK following death of teenage boy

By Liz Perkins of The Telegraph

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a teenage boy in an industrial unit fire.

The incident happened at Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear on Friday evening (local time).

The fire was brought under control, but a body believed to be that of missing 14-year-old Layton Carr was found inside the building, according to Northumbria Police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eleven boys and three girls aged 11 to 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in police custody.

Police said they were alerted about reports of the fire just after 8pm.

Inquiries were said to be at an early stage and officers have requested members of the public not to speculate about what happened.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

A police statement said: “Subsequently, last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr – it was believed he was in the area at the time.

“Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

Northumbria Police Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

She added: “A cordon remains in place while we carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”

- Agence France Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World