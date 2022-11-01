Five lions escaped their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo this morning, triggering a ‘Code One’ alert. Video / TheTodayShow

Five lions briefly escaped their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo this morning, triggering a ‘Code One’ alert with staff urged to retreat to ‘safe havens’.

The alarm was sounded at around 7.30am after a construction worker reportedly made the discovery.

Police and staff were seen inside the lion enclosure, with particular attention being paid to a boundary fence that goes down to the water’s edge in Mosman.

A construction worker first sounded the alarm, according to a listener on Ben Fordham’s 2GB.

“He [the worker] put a message out that there are four lions on the loose,” the man told Fordham.

“There are alarms going off and all the workers are locked down in a room somewhere.”

"He [the worker] put a message out that there are four lions on the loose," the man told Fordham.



The zoo is apparently in lockdown at the moment.



NSW Police have been called as a precaution.



If you have any information - call 131 873 now. — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) November 1, 2022

Taronga Zoo confirmed the incident at 8.49am this morning. It said an emergency situation occurred on Wednesday morning and five lions were spotted outside their enclosure.

“All persons on site were moved to safe zones and there are no injuries to guests or staff,” the statement read.

“All animals are now in their exhibit where they are being closely monitored.

“The zoo will be open as normal today. Further details will be provided when possible.”

There are a total of two adult lions and five lion cubs at Taronga Zoo. In August, the zoo welcomed cubs for the first time in 18 years.

