Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Former US leader Joe Biden undergoing radiation for prostate cancer

Rob Crilly
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Joe Biden is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer diagnosed earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Biden is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer diagnosed earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Biden is having radiation therapy to treat an aggressive form of cancer diagnosed earlier this year.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” a spokesman for Biden said.

The former US President, 82, had already been receiving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save