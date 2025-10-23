Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Former NZ Police Commissioner made ‘wrong call’ flying to Tasmania in police helicopter

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Mike Bush was New Zealand's Police Commissioner from 2014 to 2020. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Pool, Getty Images

Mike Bush was New Zealand's Police Commissioner from 2014 to 2020. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Pool, Getty Images

New Zealand’s former police chief has admitted travelling to a work conference in a police helicopter “creates a poor impression” shortly after taking up the role of Victoria’s top cop.

Mike Bush became the state’s Police Commissioner in June, after serving as the New Zealand Police Commissioner from 2014 to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save