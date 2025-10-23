Mike Bush was New Zealand's Police Commissioner from 2014 to 2020. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Pool, Getty Images

New Zealand’s former police chief has admitted travelling to a work conference in a police helicopter “creates a poor impression” shortly after taking up the role of Victoria’s top cop.

Mike Bush became the state’s Police Commissioner in June, after serving as the New Zealand Police Commissioner from 2014 to 2020.

He has apologised for his first blunder in the role – using Victoria’s second Air Wing helicopter to get to the annual Australia and New Zealand Police Commissioners Forum on Monday, 9News reports.

“While there were no impacts on our operational capacity, community safety, or financial costs to Victoria Police, it creates a poor impression at a challenging time for our organisation,” he said.

The secondary chopper is typically only used for flight training but a police spokesperson said high winds had prohibited Bush from using the Air Wing’s fixed-wing aircraft.