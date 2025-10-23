Police confirmed Bush returned home to Victoria on a commercial flight and said the helicopter trip had not come at an additional cost to taxpayers.
According to ABC News, Bush admitted he had made “the wrong call” and would “not be making the same mistake again”.
“I’ve definitely reflected on this and whilst I could probably rationalise this technically, I’m very aware of the perception around this and perceptions are critically important to the public.”
Asked whether the incident had been leaked by one of his staffers, Bush said he was “all for transparency” and would never have intended for the incident to be kept under wraps.
“I think the staff are really happy with the way we’re approaching things, the way we’re absolutely intent on supporting the front line of the Victoria Police.”
It has been a tough few first months in the job for Bush, who has been leading a statewide manhunt after a crime wave.
Dezi Bird Freeman shot dead two Victorian police officers on August 24 before fleeing into the bushlands, according to the Guardian.
The subsequent hunt for the fugitive has failed to turn up any leads, with Bush claiming police had pursued all of the 1400 tips they have received twice.