Former Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama spent the night in custody ahead of a court appearance today. Photo / Fiji Parliament via RNZ Pacific

From RNZ

Fiji’s top prosecutor has sanctioned charges of abuse of office against former prime minister Frank Bainimarama and the suspended commissioner of police Sitiveni Qiliho.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution said the charges relate to a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019.

The complaint was concerning the actions of former staff members of the regional university.

Public Prosecution director Christopher Pryde said both men were alleged to have arbitrarily abused their powers and stopped an active police investigation.

Police have been ordered to further investigate other issues as a result of Bainimarama and Qiliho’s alleged interference and more charges are expected to be laid.

Meanwhile, both men were taken in for further questioning by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Thursday.

The CID chief and assistant commissioner of police Sakeo Raikaci was expected to hold a press conference, according to reports by Fijian media.

Newstalk ZB reported the pair spent the night in police custody ahead of a court appearance in Suva on Friday morning, where more charges were expected to be laid.

Allegations of financial mismanagement at the University of the South Pacific emerged in 2019 after vice-chancellor Pal Ahluwalia sought investigations into apparent disparities at the university.

Ahluwalia was deported after attempting to get police involved and continued to work for the university while in exile, until the newly elected coalition government allowed him back into the country.

Bainimarama, a former coup leader, presided over Fiji for 16 years before losing December’s national election.

RNZ Pacific has contacted Fiji Police for comment.