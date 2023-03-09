Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001. Photo / AP file

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001. Photo / AP file

A declassified Cabinet minute has revealed new details of Australia’s response to the September 11 attacks.

In the hours after the terrorist attack on the US in 2001, the Special Incident Task Force convened an early morning meeting to take immediate action to protect US and Israeli diplomats, elevate aviation security, and provide additional security for Bill Clinton, who was visiting Australia.

The Australian reported that Prime Minister John Howard briefed ministers on his extensive access to President George W Bush and senior administration officials during his recent visit to Washington, and the strong commitment to sustaining the two countries’ alliance.

The Cabinet agreed to remain in close consultation with the US regarding the response to the attacks.

Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson briefed the Cabinet on the detailed actions taken in Australia, including elevating the terrorist risk for US, Israeli, and Jewish interests, providing additional security at US and Israeli embassies and consulates, and enhancing the personal protection of senior US and Israeli diplomats.

Security measures were also heightened at mainland capital city airports.

The SITF provided enhanced security protection arrangements for former president Clinton and assisted with his return to the US on September 14.

The minute also discusses the decision to invoke the Anzus Treaty after advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The treaty agrees that both nations will take joint action in the event of an attack on either country.

DFAT established a US Terrorist Incident Task Force to produce regular situation reports and establish consular phone services to assist those inquiring about relatives and friends affected by the attacks.

Another minute from September 14, 2001, reveals the Cabinet observed a short period of silence at the start of the meeting to acknowledge the loss of life in the US.

The Howard Cabinet took further measures to protect joint defence facilities and other counter-terrorism initiatives in Australia.

A total of 2996 people died in the attacks on September 11. Al Qaeda terrorists deliberately flew two planes into the World Trade Centre, causing both towers to collapse.

Another plane was flown into the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. - news.com.au