Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Former emergency volunteer says ‘zero evidence’ missing boy Gus Lamont is on property

Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Four-year-old Gus Lamont has been missing in South Australia for over a week. Photo / SA Police

Four-year-old Gus Lamont has been missing in South Australia for over a week. Photo / SA Police

A former State Emergency Service (SES) volunteer who has scoured regional South Australia in the search for missing 4-year-old Gus says there is “zero evidence” the child is on the property.

August “Gus” Lamont was last seen playing in the sand at a family sheep station about 40km south of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save