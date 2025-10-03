Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

SA Police wind down search for missing boy Gus Lamont near Yunta station

Alexandra Feiam & Blair Jackson
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Police are scaling back the search for missing 4-year-old Gus Lamont in South Australia's outback. Photo / SA Police

Police are scaling back the search for missing 4-year-old Gus Lamont in South Australia's outback. Photo / SA Police

Police will scale back their search for missing 4-year-old Gus Lamont almost one week after he vanished from a property in South Australia’s outback.

SA Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott announced the sad update on Friday afternoon, saying the searchers had been “hoping for a miracle, but that miracle has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save