The speech featured lines from the 1995 romantic comedy The American President starring Michael Douglas. Video / Andrew Bogut

The election campaign is only a day old and already Anthony Albanese is learning the stakes have been raised.

The Opposition leader can expect everything he has ever said or done in his political career to be gone over with a fine-tooth comb as he attempts to take down Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

On Sunday night footage of perhaps Albanese's most humiliating moment resurfaced - and if you've never seen it prepare for a belly laugh.

Back in 2012, the Member for Grayndler gave a speech to the National Press Club about the agenda of the then-Labor Government when his Liberal rivals noticed some familiar lines.

As Albanese took shots at then Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, it became embarrassing clear his scriptwriter had pinched some lines from the 1995 romantic comedy The American President starring Michael Douglas.

"In Australia we have serious challenges to solve and we need serious people to solve them," Albanese said.

"Unfortunately, Tony Abbott is not the least bit interested in fixing anything. He is only interested in two things: making Australians afraid of it and telling them who's to blame for it.''

It was almost word perfect with this line from Douglas' character President Andrew Shepherd.

"We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious men to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Bob Rumson (played by Richard Dreyfuss) is not the least bit interested in solving it.

"He is interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who's to blame for it."