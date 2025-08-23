Advertisement
Florida ordered to dismantle Alligator Alcatraz over environmental impact

By Lori Rozsa
Washington Post·
A man protests at the entrance to "Alligator Alcatraz" at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

A federal judge in Miami gave the state of Florida 60 days to clear out the immigrant detention facility called Alligator Alcatraz, handing environmentalists and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians a win after they clashed with Governor Ron DeSantis over the environmental impacts the makeshift site was having in the

Save