Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Florida converts prison into migrant centre amid legal, logistical issues

By Lori Rozsa
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will convert Baker Correctional Institution into a migrant detention centre for up to 1300 detainees. Photo / Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will convert Baker Correctional Institution into a migrant detention centre for up to 1300 detainees. Photo / Getty Images

The US of state of Florida will use an old prison to set up a second migrant detention centre with capacity for up to 1300 detainees, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced as part of his aggressive stance on immigration.

Converting the Baker Correctional Institution in north Florida will cost US$6

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save