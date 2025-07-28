Authorities accused Brian and Jill Griffeth and their children of abusing nine children in Florida. Photo / 123rf

Authorities accused Brian and Jill Griffeth and their children of abusing nine children in Florida. Photo / 123rf

Warning: Disturbing content

Authorities accused a Florida family of abusing as many as nine children in their home, including spraying vinegar in the children’s faces as a form of punishment and caging a child under a bunk bed using plywood.

Husband and wife Brian and Jill Griffeth, ages 47 and 41, were arrested last week with 21-year-old Dallin and 19-year-old Liberty Griffeth, and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to court records and a statement from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was launched after a mandatory reporter at the family’s church raised concerns about what was happening at their home in Fort White, Florida, about 48km northwest of Gainesville, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the Griffeths’ children was caught with an electronic stun gun at a church camp a few days earlier, authorities said. Concerns were also raised that the Griffeths were treating their biological children differently from their adopted children – some of whom appeared not to know their full names or birthdays.