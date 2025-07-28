Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Florida family accused of abusing up to 9 children, caging one under bed

By Grace Moon
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Authorities accused Brian and Jill Griffeth and their children of abusing nine children in Florida. Photo / 123rf

Authorities accused Brian and Jill Griffeth and their children of abusing nine children in Florida. Photo / 123rf

Warning: Disturbing content

Authorities accused a Florida family of abusing as many as nine children in their home, including spraying vinegar in the children’s faces as a form of punishment and caging a child under a bunk bed using plywood.

Husband and wife Brian and Jill Griffeth, ages 47 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save