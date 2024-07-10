Fearsome sharks of today evolved when ancient oceans got hot

Clues to this habitat shift, and what endured in which environment, are seen in the changing pectoral fins of ancient pelagic and benthic sharks.

“Most of the open-water sharks tend to have elongated fins, and the benthic sharks have stubbier fins,” said Lars Schmitz, a biology professor at Claremont McKenna College in California who is an author of the paper.

His fellow author Phillip Sternes, a shark researcher based in California, compared pectoral fins to wings on a plane. “Long narrow wings” — like those of a commercial plane, for example — “help your lift-to-drag ratio, so it lowers your cost of fuel,” he said. In contrast, the “short, stubby wings of fighter aircraft are not good for long-distance travel, but they can turn on a dime.”

The same holds true for sharks: Longer pectoral fins may have made swimming more efficient for larger-bodied sharks, an important adaptation for species whose breathing now required constant swimming.

But it’s not just body and fin size that may have increased. The peak of Cretaceous ocean surface temperature at about 28C might have affected shark speed. (For comparison, today’s average is 20C.)

Sharks and other fish are similar to most animals, Timothy Higham, a co-author and professor at the University of California, Riverside, explained, “in that the muscle function is very temperature-dependent.” In other words, he said, “if your muscles warm up, they become better at contracting quickly.”

Warmer temperatures and faster, quicker muscles meant sharks “could beat their tail back and forth faster,” he said. This translates to increased speed, which, he added, might have then led sharks to “expand into a more open water habitat,” catching fast-swimming prey and avoiding other Cretaceous marine predators that are now extinct.

Which all sounds advantageous. With ocean temperatures increasing now because of global warming, could we see similar changes in today’s sharks? In other words, could sharks get even bigger and faster?

Global warming millions of years ago may have introduced important evolutionary adaptations in some sharks, but Higham emphasized that today’s rapidly changing climate is more likely to result in damage to life in the ocean.

“Because other animals, nonshark organisms, were absolutely devastated,” he said. He added that while some sharks adapted to the Cretaceous oceans, “it also caused a lot of other animals to go extinct.”

Allison Bronson, a faculty member at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, who was not involved in the research, agreed.

“The spread of marine anoxic zones and changes in global climate, often co-occurring with ocean acidification, have resulted in the worst mass extinctions in Earth’s history,” she said, adding that “the pace of change now is really unprecedented.”

