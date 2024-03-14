The remains of a 35-year-old Point Cook woman, named in media reports as Chaithanya 'Swetha' Madhagani, were discovered in Buckley, southwest of Geelong.

The remains of a 35-year-old Point Cook woman, named in media reports as Chaithanya 'Swetha' Madhagani, were discovered in Buckley, southwest of Geelong.

Police fear a person, suspected in the case of a Victorian woman found killed and dumped in a wheelie bin, has fled Australia.

The remains of a 35-year-old Point Cook woman, named in media reports as Chaithanya “Swetha” Madhagani, were discovered in Buckley, southwest of Geelong at about noon on Saturday.

Footage of the area shows detectives and police near a wheelie bin in bushes on the side of Mount Pollock Rd, believed to be the crime scene.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said this morning they are searching for the woman’s 38-year-old husband, who is now overseas.

“Due to the seriousness of the matter, there is much we unfortunately cannot comment on as we don’t want to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” she said.

“This includes information about any ongoing inquiries or liaison with any other agencies here in Australia or internationally, or any liaison with the victim’s family.”

“Any questions in relation to extradition processes should be directed to the Federal Attorney General’s Office.”