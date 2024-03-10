The body of Chaithanya "Swetha" Madhagani has been found inside a wheelie bin in Victoria. Photo / Supplied / Google Maps

The body of Chaithanya "Swetha" Madhagani has been found inside a wheelie bin in Victoria. Photo / Supplied / Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a young mother reportedly found in a wheelie bin in Victoria’s southwest.

The body of Chaithanya “Swetha” Madhagani was discovered around 2pm on Saturday inside a green waste bin on Mount Pollock Road in Buckley, about 37km west of Geelong.

Mount Pollock Road in Buckley, Geelong, where the body was found. Photo / Google Maps

Footage of the area shows detectives and police near a wheelie bin in bushes on the side of the road, believed to be the crime scene.

“Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and a crime scene has been established,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Chaithanya "Swetha" Madhagani of Geelong in Victoria, Australia.

“A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide.”

Investigators believe those involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas.

No arrests have been made.