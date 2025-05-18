Budget to provide $164 million towards urgent care services and New Zealand correspondence school Te Kura continues to see enrolments rise. Video / NZ Herald

The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, as the suspect in the Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing.

The attack was deemed an “intentional act of terrorism” with “nihilistic ideations”.

All embryos were saved, and there is no continuing threat to the community, authorities said.

The FBI has identified the suspect behind the bombing at a California fertility clinic as a 25-year-old man with “nihilistic ideation” who is believed to have died in the blast.

The explosion on Saturday morning (local time) tore through downtown Palm Springs, ripping a hole in the clinic and blowing out the windows and doors of nearby buildings.

Akil Davis, the head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said the attack was being considered an “intentional act of terrorism”.

He said the suspect had been identified as Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California, a small city, about 80km from Palm Springs.