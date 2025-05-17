Eyewitnesses told local media they had seen human remains near the American Reproductive Centers clinic, which appeared to have been badly damaged in the blast.

A statement posted on social media by the clinic said no staff had been hurt when the blast went off.

“This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building,” it said.

“We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected.

“We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab — including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials — remains fully secure and undamaged.”

Reproductive care, including abortion and fertility services, remain controversial in the United States, where some conservatives believe the procedures should be outlawed for religious reasons.

Violence against clinics providing such services is rare, but not unheard of.

US Attorney Bill Essayli said his office was aware of the blast.

“FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intentional act,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The local ABC affiliate, which cited an unnamed law enforcement source, reported five people were injured in the explosion and the person who died was a suspect in the blast.

‘Unforgivable’

Video posted online by witnesses showed debris scattered in the street in front of the clinic and windows shattered at multiple businesses in the area.

People living nearby reported feeling the shaking from the blast throughout the city.

Matt Spencer, who lives in a nearby apartment complex, told the Palm Springs Post he ran outside as soon as he heard the blast, and was confronted with the sight of the burned out car and what appeared to be a body in the middle of the road.

“In front of the building [the car] was blown clear across four lanes into the parking lot of [Desert Regional Medical Center],” he told the paper.

“I could see the back of the car still on fire and the rims, that was the only thing that distinguished it as a car.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the explosion, his office said.

President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents were working to determine exactly what had happened.

“But let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable,” she said in a statement on social media.

-Agence France-Presse