- Several containers exploded at Shahid Rajaee port, causing a major blast and fire.
- At least 47 people were injured, with rapid response teams dispatched to the scene.
- Authorities are evacuating and transporting the injured to nearby medical centres.
Several containers exploded Saturday at a key Iranian port, authorities said, causing a major blast and fire, and leaving several people injured.
State media reported at least 47 people were injured at a “massive explosion” at Shahid Rajaee, the country’s largest commercial port located in Hormozgan province on Iran’s southern coast.
“The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire,” state TV quoted Esmaeil Malekizadeh, a regional port official, as saying.