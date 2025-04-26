Advertisement
Explosion at Iranian port injures 47, massive fire follows

AFP
2 mins to read

The explosion could be seen for miles.

  • Several containers exploded at Shahid Rajaee port, causing a major blast and fire.
  • At least 47 people were injured, with rapid response teams dispatched to the scene.
  • Authorities are evacuating and transporting the injured to nearby medical centres.

Several containers exploded Saturday at a key Iranian port, authorities said, causing a major blast and fire, and leaving several people injured.

State media reported at least 47 people were injured at a “massive explosion” at Shahid Rajaee, the country’s largest commercial port located in Hormozgan province on Iran’s southern coast.

“The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire,” state TV quoted Esmaeil Malekizadeh, a regional port official, as saying.

Shahid Rajaee, more than 1000km south of the capital Tehran, is the most advanced container port in Iran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

It is located 23km west of Bandar Abbas, the Hormozgan provincial capital, and north of the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world oil output passes.

Footage on state TV showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area where many containers are located.

“Four rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene after the explosion,” head of the Hormozgan Red Crescent Society, Mokhtar Salahshour, told state TV.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of the province’s crisis management authority, told state TV that “the cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area”.

“We are currently evacuating and transporting the injured to nearby medical centres,” he added, without specifying the number of casualties.

- Agence France-Presse

