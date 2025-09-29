Anderson’s lawyer told KHOU 11 he retrieved a bag of a “brown, crystal-like substance” from the rubbish.
Anderson was administered naloxone at the courthouse, a drug that reverses the effects of opioids, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy will be undertaken to confirm the cause of death.
Anderson was set to be sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment for the crime, having accepted a plea deal before the court hearing.
He had previously worked as a clown under the moniker “Mister Jazzz” before becoming a special ed teacher at Santa Fe Middle School.
In September 2023, he was charged with murdering wife Victoria Anderson at their Kingwood residence.
A City of Houston release details a domestic disturbance that unfolded at the couple’s home on September 24.
Victoria called a 911 dispatcher, who heard a gunshot shortly after the 34-year-old said her husband was threatening to shoot her.
Anderson barricaded himself inside the house for five hours as police and Swat descended on the property.
The couple’s 3-year-old son was also present for part of the standoff before his father agreed to let him go.