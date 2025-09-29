James Anderson was a clown for hire before he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo / James Anderson

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

James Anderson was a clown for hire before he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo / James Anderson

An ex-clown has avoided 35 years in prison by dying during his sentencing hearing.

James Anderson was due to be sentenced in Houston, United States, for fatally shooting his wife when he died from a reported overdose, the New York Post reports.

A news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Anderson was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on September 26 after experiencing a “medical emergency”.

He reportedly began to vomit shortly after he had asked his defence lawyer for a moment of privacy.

It is suspected he may have consumed drugs to induce an overdose.