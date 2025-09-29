Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ex-clown dies of suspected overdose during Houston murder sentencing

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

James Anderson was a clown for hire before he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo / James Anderson

James Anderson was a clown for hire before he was charged with murdering his wife. Photo / James Anderson

An ex-clown has avoided 35 years in prison by dying during his sentencing hearing.

James Anderson was due to be sentenced in Houston, United States, for fatally shooting his wife when he died from a reported overdose, the New York Post reports.

A news release from the Harris County District

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save