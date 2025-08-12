Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering her mother-in-law Gail Patterson and two others, as well as one count of attempted murder. Photo / Supreme Court of Victoria

Erin Patterson’s mother-in-law repeatedly questioned “Why?” and mentioned her vomit had a strong taste of mushrooms after she was rushed to hospital.

Details of the comments were not aired during Patterson’s trial and can only be made public after a suppression order barring media from publishing details of the trial judge’s pre-trial rulings was lifted.

On July 7 this year, Patterson was found guilty of murdering her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, Gail’s husband Don Patterson and her sister Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Heather Wilkinson’s husband Ian Wilkinson.

Erin Patterson had pleaded not guilty and maintained she did not intentionally poison anyone with a beef wellington lunch that contained death cap mushrooms.

Prosecutors had sought to lead hearsay evidence, or testimony about what another person said, from Gail Patterson’s daughter Anna Terrington about her conversations with her mother when she was admitted into hospital after the deadly meal on July 29, 2023.