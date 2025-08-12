Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Erin Patterson trial: Mother-in-law’s final hours in mushroom poisoning case case revealed

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering her mother-in-law Gail Patterson and two others, as well as one count of attempted murder. Photo / Supreme Court of Victoria

Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering her mother-in-law Gail Patterson and two others, as well as one count of attempted murder. Photo / Supreme Court of Victoria

Erin Patterson’s mother-in-law repeatedly questioned “Why?” and mentioned her vomit had a strong taste of mushrooms after she was rushed to hospital.

Details of the comments were not aired during Patterson’s trial and can only be made public after a suppression order barring media from publishing details of the trial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save