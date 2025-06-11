Advertisement
EPA moves to repeal limits on greenhouse gas emissions by power plants

Washington Post
A view of the Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in the United States. Photo / Kim Raff, the Washington Post

America’s Environmental Protection Agency announced today a proposal to eliminate Biden Administration-era regulations restricting power plant greenhouse gas pollution.

It’s a move that would significantly increase United States emissions that contribute to climate change.

In a separate proposal, the EPA plans to weaken controls on power plant emissions of mercury

