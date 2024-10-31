Home / World

Elon Musk wants big families. He bought a secret compound for his

By Kirsten Grind, Ryan Mac and Sheera Frenkel
New York Times·
14 mins to read

As the billionaire warns of population collapse and the moral obligation to have children, he’s navigating his own complicated family.

On a quiet, leafy street of multimillion-dollar properties, one stands out: a 1340sq m mansion that looks like a villa plucked from the hills of Tuscany in Italy and transplanted to Austin, Texas.

This is where Elon Musk, 53, the world’s richest man and perhaps the most important campaign backer of former President Donald Trump, has been trying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World