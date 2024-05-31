Voyager 2023 media awards
'Don’t think this is accidental': Elon Musk dominates space launch. Rivals call foul

New York Times
By Eric Lipton

At a time when the US government is concerned about its reliance on a mercurial billionaire for access to space, new competitors say Elon Musk’s SpaceX is using tactics intended to squash them.

Elon aggressively elbowed his way into the space launch business over the past two decades, combining engineering genius and an entrepreneurial drive with a demand that the US government stop favouring the big, slow-moving contractors that had long dominated the industry.

