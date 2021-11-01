Elon Musk taunts UN with US$6b if it can solve world hunger

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO and founder, issued a challenge to the WFP. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk has promised to sell his Tesla stock after President of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, said that a US$6 billion (NZ$8.3 billion) donation from the billionaire could help solve world hunger.

Originally speaking to CNN, Mr Beasley called on the world's biggest richlisters to "step up" and commit to a "one-time" donation to the WFP. However, the article's headline alleged that 2 per cent of Musk's wealth "could help solve world hunger".

Hours later, the 50-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO and founder issued a challenge to the WFP, promising the funds if they could explain how the money would be spent.

"If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," he wrote on a Twitter thread.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Beasley is also quoted in the interview as saying: "$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated."

Responding to Musk's tweet, Beasley said that while the headline was misleading, a $6 billion donation from the multi-billionaire would go a long way.

"$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation," he tweeted. "An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises."

"With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let's talk: It isn't as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don't like what you hear!"

Musk returned fire and asked the WFP to share their "current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes".

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.



Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Their Twitter interaction then quickly came to an end, with Beasley offering to show Musk the figures, saying that he would meet the billionaire in "Earth or space".

"Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere — Earth or space — but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP's people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books."

Musk does not appear to have responded.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Estimated to have a net worth of US$315.2 billion (NZ$438.9 billion) by Forbes, the tech entrepreneur wins the title of the world's richest.

This comes as his wealth ballooned by a massive US$25 billion in October after car rental company Hertz purchased 100,000 of Tesla's Model 3 sedans. The move caused Tesla's share price to skyrocket jumping by US$25.6 billion (NZ$35.6 billion), a rise of 13 per cent.

He is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (NZ$202 billion), the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, Bernard Arnault and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.