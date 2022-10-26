Jahmin McNeill-Hulme said he did not see his sexual behaviour as problematic. Photo / Rob Kidd, Otago Daily Times

Jahmin McNeill-Hulme said he did not see his sexual behaviour as problematic. Photo / Rob Kidd, Otago Daily Times

A Dunedin man who sexually assaulted two women in his van, leaving them “broken”, has been jailed for nearly two years.

Jahmin Mauna McNeill-Hulme, 24, went to trial on seven sex charges, including three of rape, in June, but it was abandoned midway through.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault.

The court heard the defendant was living a transient lifestyle when he met his first victim in 2019.

Near the end of that year, he gave her a ride home from work, something he had done previously.

On this occasion, though, he took a diversion and parked in a secluded area, telling the victim he wanted to play some new music.

McNeill-Hulme asked if he could kiss her; she declined.

He asked if she would get into the back of the van with him and whether she would perform a sex act on him; again, she declined.

She described him as “crazy” and “feral”.

“It was the deepest place of fear I’ve experienced,” the victim said.

Jahmin McNeill-Hulme has been jailed for almost two years after spending six months in prison, awaiting sentencing. Photo / Rob Kidd

“I’ve never felt more alone, I’ve never felt more confused, I’ve never felt more broken.”

Things escalated as he touched the victim on various parts of her body and tried to force his fingers into her mouth.

To appease McNeill-Hulme, she played an explicit video on her phone.

He later dropped her off and warned her not to tell anyone.

In a statement, the victim said she now suffered PTSD and had relived her trauma at least 100 times since the episode.

“I regularly feel the sensation of his fingers on my arms and legs,” she said.

Six months later, the defendant was giving another young woman a lift in his van after she had an argument with her partner.

McNeill-Hulme drove to an isolated spot in Pine Hill early in the morning where they drank alcohol and smoked cannabis.

Just as before, the man made advances that were firmly rejected.

“Perspiring excessively”, McNeill-Hulme led the woman into the back of his van and lay on top of her, kissing her neck and face.

“She repeatedly told him that she did not want this to happen,” court documents said.

When the incident concluded, McNeill-Hulme called her a tease.

Back in the front of the car, he performed another sex act before finally dropping the woman off at her home.

She told the court she had given up her studies and her job, felt like less of a mother to her children, and had been taken to hospital for self-harm.

“The mental torture is unbearable,” she said.

Counsel Anne Stevens, KC, said her client had spent the last six months in prison awaiting sentencing.

She argued the issue of premeditation and breach of trust raised by the Crown should not be weighed heavily against her client.

Judge David Robinson accepted McNeill-Hulme had a “fractured upbringing” and early exposure to drugs and appeared to lack insight into his crimes.

“I was concerned to note you don’t see your sexual behaviours as problematic,” he said.

“The clear protests ought to have made it plain to you that your actions were inappropriate and ought to have stopped.”

McNeill-Hulme was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment.

The judge granted leave to apply to have that converted to home detention should a valid address be found.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your <a href=’https://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/stations’ target=’_blank’>local police station</a> - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it’s not your fault.