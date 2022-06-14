Dunedin District Court. Photo / ODT

The trial of the man accused of raping three women in 15 months has been abandoned on its fifth day.

Judge Michael Turner declared a mistrial and dismissed the jury from the Dunedin District Court yesterday. He suppressed the reasons for his decision.

Jahmin Mauna McNeill-Hulme, 24, faced three rape charges, three charges of unlawful sexual connection and one of indecent assault.

Two of the complainants had already given their evidence, as well as some witnesses who were friends of both women and McNeill-Hulme.

The main issue of the trial was whether the women gave consent.

Prosecutor Robin Bates said the Crown's case was that they did not, and McNeill-Hulme could not have reasonably assumed they did.

However, McNeill-Hulme told police he did not rape anyone.

Counsel Anne Stevens QC said her client believed all acts were consensual.

McNeill-Hulme was remanded in custody to reappear on July 6 and find a new trial date.