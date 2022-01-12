Voyager 2021 media awards
Dr Galia Barhava-Monteith: Israel - speed and agility, media and communication, looking after ex-pat citizens

9 minutes to read
Dr Galia Barhava-Monteith is an organisational culture specialist, focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and has lived in New Zealand for the past 30 years. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Dr Galia Barhava-Monteith

OPINION:

I have just spent close to six weeks in Israel, where my family lives. I spent time with my 91-year-old father who lost his wife of 40 years in tragic circumstances in 2020.

