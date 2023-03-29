Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump’s return to Fox News gets a cool reception ... on Fox News

New York Times
By Michael M. Grynbaum
5 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. Photo / Christopher Lee, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. Photo / Christopher Lee, The New York Times

ANALYSIS:

Reunions can be awkward.

Former President Donald Trump finally returned this week to his old stomping ground, Fox News, after several months away. The chilly reception from some of his one-time media allies underscored

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World