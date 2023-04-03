Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump’s legal drama features a colourful cast of characters

Financial Times
By Joshua Chaffin
4 mins to read
In the first criminal case against a former president, Donald Trump has been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Video / AP

A list of the key players in the four-year investigation that has led to the ex-president’s historic indictment.

The historic indictment of Donald Trump was the culmination of a four-year investigation marked by unexpected twists

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World