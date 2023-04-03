Former President Donald Trump has boarded his private plane and flown from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment. Video / AP

Former President Donald Trump has boarded his private plane and flown from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment. Video / AP

Former US President Donald Trump has boarded his private plane and flown from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger”.

Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president. Trump and his supporters criticize the case against him - stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign - as politically motivated.

Former president Donald Trump waves before boarding his plane at Palm Beach International Airport. Photo / Joe Cavaretta, South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House. It’s causing major legal, political and cultural events to collide in unprecedented ways.

"Donald Trump departing in Trump Force One en route to New York City to confront corrupt political adversaries in the next round of endless political persecution and #witchhunt against the beloved 45th President of the United States - he stands unfettered in his in his quest to… pic.twitter.com/yZ9AbhJfME — Gregory O'Reilly (@gregoryboreilly) April 3, 2023

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities on Tuesday for booking and a likely afternoon arraignment. So far, officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Former president Donald Trump waves at the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport. Photo / Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Still, authorities warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.”

Trump Tower was open Monday, but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works. They’ve taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where the former president is set to appear for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the NYPD block off the street near Trump Tower as former President Donald Trump is due to face charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. Photo / Bryan Woolston, AP

Trump supporters, including one of his staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, planned a rally in New York late Tuesday morning, probably before Trump would have to stand before a judge as part of the arraignment. Adams took the unusual step of calling out the congresswoman by name.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams told Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to "be on your best behavior" while visiting the city during a press conference on security measures ahead of Donald Trump's expected arraignment Tuesday.https://t.co/gQj2QxYACt pic.twitter.com/XomzrB3XjP — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2023

The former president and his aides were eagerly embracing the expected media circus. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke Thursday evening, Trump and his team are focused on using what they call a weak case against Trump to his advantage.

More than 1930km away in Florida, demonstrators supporting Trump began gathered before dawn at a West Palm Beach shopping centre on the way to the airport, hours before he was set to pass along the route.

"Maga" Mary Kelley, of Lake Worth, waves and cheers as the motorcade of former President Donald Trump passes supporters on the Southern Blvd. Bridge near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Photo / Joe Cavaretta, South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, got an early start putting up banners. One was 9m by 2m, picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”

“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”

Watching the plane… from the plane. pic.twitter.com/HR0DkhtP80 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

No former president has ever been indicted and trump’s active campaign for the presidency during next year’s election only further raises the political stakes. Trump spent the weekend golfing and meeting advisers but his campaign says it has raised more than $5 million since word of the indictment broke. One Trump fundraising email Monday carried the subject line, “Tomorrow, I will be arrested.”

Top Republicans, including some of Trump’s potential rivals in next year’s GOP presidential primary, have decried the case against him. President Joe Biden and leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside Trump Tower in New York. Photo / Yuki Iwamura, AP

Solensten said it is wrong that Trump is being charged with a crime stemming from an alleged tryst with a porn star long before he was in office. He said investigators should instead be looking at Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings, which committees in the Republican-controlled House have already begun examining.

“To me, those acts are treasonable,” Solensten said of the Bidens. “But it’s a walk.”



