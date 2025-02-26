Private yachts float off the beach, and in one passage, two bearded belly dancers can be seen performing their art.

In another image, Trump serenades an Arab-style dancer, this time without a beard.

Likely to cause disgust in large parts of the region, the video was posted by Trump’s account Truth Social and Instagram.

Many of the features are reminiscent of Las Vegas, including a grand entry arch with “Trump Gaza” emblazoned over it.

It also shows a gigantic golden statue of the 47th President, while smaller Oscar-like golden statuettes of the real estate mogul are available at a nearby stall.

The lyrics of the music include the lines: “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the life for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future a brand new light. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

At its start, the video shows what appears to be a family of Gazan refugees wandering through the rubble, then through a Hamas-style tunnel and out into the glitzy new Strip.

The hint at access for current Palestinians – Trump has indicated his backing for displacing the population to enable the plan – is unlikely to placate Arab anger at the AI stunt.

Leaders from Egypt, Jordan and the UAE met in Riyadh last week in an effort to agree an alternative to Trump’s “Middle East Riviera” plan that would involve reconstructing the strip without moving the population.

Sources at the talks briefed that the White House might look favourably on an Arab-led alternative plan, providing it was workable, adding to speculation that Trump’s provocative announcement three weeks ago was intended to stimulate creative thinking in the region.

Israeli leaders have warmly embraced the broad thrust of his vision, however.

The video ends with a shirtless Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, lying next to each other on sunbeds by a pool.

The Republicans against Trump advocacy group said the video was a clear reminder that Trump wants to “own Gaza” and relocate its two million residents.

Megan Hunt, a Nebraska state senator, condemned the clip and Trump’s recent comments about turning Gaza into a luxury destination, as a “reckless affront to international law, human rights and the foundational principles of justice and sovereignty”.

Earlier this week, Trump faced problems with AI-generated videos when hackers broadcast a fake clip of him licking Elon Musk’s feet on TV screens inside a government building.

Poking fun at the relationship between Trump and his billionaire adviser, the President was seen sucking and massaging Musk’s toes in the clip, which played on monitors in the department for housing and urban development. The caption read: “Long live the real king.”