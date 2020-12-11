Donald Trump's bizarre tweet: 'I just want to stop the world from killing itself'

Trump's tweet left users puzzled. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to causing controversy on Twitter but one of his latest tweets has left people very confused.

In his Friday morning meltdown on the social network, Trump adopted an angsty and even melancholic tone, and had people comparing him to a teenager who's just been rejected by his crush.

"I just want to stop the world from killing itself," Trump wrote.

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

It is not clear what caused his emotional outburst, but some have pointed out the tweet was sent out just hours after Time magazine revealed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Person of the Year - another blow for Trump, who had made the shortlist.

Some Twitter users wondered whether Trump's teenager son Barron had accidentally tweeted from his father's account, such was the emo teen tone of the tweet.

His emotional outburst led to thousands of reactions from people.

"Why is Trump copying my Livejournal posts from 2003?" one person wondered.

Why is Trump copying my Livejournal posts from 2003 https://t.co/LsHwAsZNsn — Bron.com (@brondotcomputer) December 11, 2020

Another one asked if the current US president was high when he wrote the tweet.

are you high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 11, 2020

taylor swift giving us another album in 2020: https://t.co/CwpgkAutYH — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 11, 2020

So... climate change action then? https://t.co/snjN9zAKEF — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) December 11, 2020

People were genuinely surprised with the tone of Trump's tweet, one user saying he "would never have imagined a US President tweeting something like this".

This is just bizarre. This is the middle of some sort of Lindsay Lohan style breakdown. Tears and hysteria.



I would never have imagined a US President tweeting something like this. https://t.co/coZ3DCR5LX — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 11, 2020

He tweets like an emo teen https://t.co/uaoEIqDd1m — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) December 11, 2020

Pump the brakes Donnie Darko https://t.co/Jg3mo4zTkB — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) December 11, 2020

You executed someone last night. https://t.co/b8rSFPacrs — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) December 11, 2020

It has not been a good day on Twitter for the Trump family. One of Eric Trump's tweets also backfired earlier in the day.