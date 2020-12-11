Donald Trump's bizarre tweet: 'I just want to stop the world from killing itself'

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to causing controversy on Twitter but one of his latest tweets has left people very confused.
In his Friday morning meltdown on the social network, Trump adopted an angsty and even melancholic tone, and had people comparing him to a teenager who's just been rejected by his crush.
"I just want to stop the world from killing itself," Trump wrote.
It is not clear what caused his emotional outburst, but some have pointed out the tweet was sent out just hours after Time magazine revealed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Person of the Year - another blow for Trump, who had made the shortlist.
Some Twitter users wondered whether Trump's teenager son Barron had accidentally tweeted from his father's account, such was the emo teen tone of the tweet.
His emotional outburst led to thousands of reactions from people.
"Why is Trump copying my Livejournal posts from 2003?" one person wondered.
Another one asked if the current US president was high when he wrote the tweet.
People were genuinely surprised with the tone of Trump's tweet, one user saying he "would never have imagined a US President tweeting something like this".
It has not been a good day on Twitter for the Trump family. One of Eric Trump's tweets also backfired earlier in the day.