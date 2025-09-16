The news outlet reported last week that Trump had threatened legal action against it in relation to articles on a lewd birthday note given to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Republican President has denied authoring the note.
Trump has intensified his attacks on traditional media since his return to the White House, repeatedly badmouthing journalists critical of his administration, restricting access and bringing lawsuits.
He sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for at least US$10 billion in July after it published an article about his friendship with Epstein.
Paramount settled Trump’s lawsuit over election coverage on CBS News’ flagship show 60 Minutes for US$16m the same month. He had alleged that the programme deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris, in her favour.
