US President Donald Trump said he is bringing a "defamation and libel lawsuit" against the New York Times. Photo / Angela Weiss, AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Tueday he is bringing a US$15 billion ($25b) “defamation and libel lawsuit” against the New York Times.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding the lawsuit was being brought in Florida.

AFP has contacted the New York Times for comment.

Trump decried the newspaper as a “virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party” and accused it of lying about his “family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole [sic]”.

He provided no evidence for his claims.