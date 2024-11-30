Charles Kushner (left) is a multi-millionaire real estate executive and former attorney. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump nominated Charles Kushner as the US ambassador to France, despite Kushner’s criminal past.

Kushner, a multi-millionaire real estate executive, was pardoned by Trump in 2020 .

If confirmed, Kushner would succeed Denise Bauer, a former ambassador to Belgium.

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the US ambassador to France in the latest of several controversial picks.

Kushner “is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist & dealmaker who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests [sic],” Trump said on his Truth Social website, adding that Jared “worked closely with me in the White House”.

The choice is in keeping with Trump’s pattern, so far, of selecting people, often wealthy, who are close to his family or of proven loyalty. Kushner is a multi-millionaire real estate executive and former attorney; his son was a senior adviser during Trump’s first term.

However, Trump did not mention that the elder Kushner once served jail time – a two-year sentence, most of it spent in a federal prison.