US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, key ally Roger Stone and Jared Kushner's father

US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people. Photo / AP

US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, long-time ally Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

It brings to 49 the number of people who Trump in the past two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Paul Manafort, centre, arrives in court in New York in June 2019. Photo / AP

The pardons of Manafort and Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Trump, underscore the President's determination to use the power of his office in his final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

Yesterday, Trump pardoned two other people convicted in Mueller's investigation, including former campaign associate George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He also pardoned former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.

Roger Stone. Photo / AP

Manafort had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his work in Ukraine and was among the first people charged as part of Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was released to home confinement last May because of coronavirus concerns in the federal prison system.

Manafort, in a tweet, thanked Trump and lavished praise on the outgoing president, declaring that history would show he had accomplished more than any of his predecessors.

Charles Kushner, centre, with his wife, Seryl Beth, left, and his attorney Alfred DeCotiis, in 2005. Photo / AP

Charles Kushner is a wealthy real estate executive who pleaded guilty years ago to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations. Trump and the elder Kushner knew each other from real estate circles and their children were married in 2009.