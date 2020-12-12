Donald Trump makes Christmas Eve a public holiday in the US

Donald Trump has turned Christmas Eve into a federal public holiday in the US.

Trump signed the order on Friday (US time), which will give all federal workers a paid day off on Christmas Eve.

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day," the order says.

The news came as a surprise to workers who were reportedly expecting, at most, half a day off.

Christmas Eve this year falls on a Thursday.

Trump has been giving federal workers the day off for the past couple of years, but had not made it an official public holiday until now.

Certain federal departments and agencies may choose to override the order.

"The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organisations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2020, for reasons of national security, defence, or other public need," the order adds.

US President Donald Trump greets the crowd during a victory rally in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5. Photo / Getty Images

The move comes after Trump's many declarations that the Democrats have been waging a "war on Christmas".

At a rally in Georgia last Saturday, stumping for two Republican senators in runoff races, Trump warned the public his opponents want to erase Christmas.

"Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word?" Trump told the crowd in Georgia.

"Remember? We started five years ago, and I said, 'You're gonna be saying 'Christmas' again.' We say it proudly again. Although they'll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary."

This is Trump's last Christmas as president.