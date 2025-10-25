Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with US President Donald Trump. The US leader has said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10% as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump has said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10%, as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad that featured the late US leader Ronald Reagan.

The announcement came two days after Trump said he had terminated all trade talks with Canada over what he called the “fake” ad campaign.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, posting the message as he flew to Asia for meetings with key regional leaders.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” he said.

The ad from the Canadian province of Ontario used quotes from a radio address on trade that Reagan delivered in 1987, in which he warned against ramifications that he said high tariffs on foreign imports could have on the US economy.