It cited the Republican icon as saying that “high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars”, a quote that matches a transcript of his speech on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s website.
The Ronald Reagan Foundation wrote on X on Thursday (local time) that the Ontario Government had used “selective audio and video” and that it was reviewing its legal options.
Ontario said it would pull the offending anti-tariff ad on Monday so that negotiations could restart.
Trump’s global sectoral tariffs – particularly on steel, aluminium, and autos – have hit Canada hard, forcing job losses and squeezing businesses.
For now, the US and Canada adhere to an existing North American trade deal called the USMCA, which ensures that roughly 85% of cross-border trade in both directions remains tariff-free.
But in a speech last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the US has raised “its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression”.
“Our economic strategy needs to change dramatically,” Carney added, saying the process “will take some sacrifices and some time”.
Trump and Carney are both set to be at a dinner on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in South Korea on Wednesday. Trump has said he had no plans to meet Carney.
Adding extra spice to the cross-border row, baseball’s World Series features a Canadian team, the Toronto Blue Jays, facing a US team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays thrashed the Dodgers 11-4 in the first game on Friday.
- Agence France-Presse