Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump hikes Canada tariffs 10% after Ronald Reagan ad row

AFP
3 mins to read

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with US President Donald Trump. The US leader has said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10% as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad. Photo / Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with US President Donald Trump. The US leader has said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10% as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump has said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10%, as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad that featured the late US leader Ronald Reagan.

The announcement came two days after Trump said he had terminated all trade talks with Canada

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save