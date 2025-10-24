Canadians pull tariff ad after furious Trump scraps trade talks

The Canadian ad used quotes from a radio address on trade that Reagan delivered in 1987, in which he warned against ramifications that he said high tariffs on foreign imports could have on the US economy.

Ontario premier Doug Ford says he is suspending an anti-tariff ad after talking to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the spiralling row with Washington. Photo / Getty Images

It cited Reagan as saying that “high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars”, a quote that matches a transcript of his speech on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s website.

Trump, however, vented his fury at the ad, saying it was designed to “interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court,” which is due to rule on his sweeping global tariffs.

“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!” he said in a new post as he doubled down earlier Friday.

‘Sacrifices’

The Ronald Reagan foundation wrote on X on Thursday that the Ontario government had used “selective audio and video” and that it was reviewing its legal options.

Trump did not immediately respond to the withdrawal of the ad.

Carney had earlier sought to calm the situation, saying that his country was ready to resume “progress” on trade talks “when the Americans are ready”.

Canada has “to focus on what we can control, and realise what we cannot control”, he added.

The latest twist in relations between the United States and Canada came just over two weeks after Carney visited Trump at the White House to seek a relaxation of stiff US tariffs.

At that meeting, Trump described Carney as a “world-class leader” and said the Canadian would “walk away very happy” from their discussion.

Trump’s global sectoral tariffs – particularly on steel, aluminium, and autos – have hit Canada hard, forcing job losses and squeezing businesses.

For now, the United States and Canada adhere to an existing North American trade deal called the USMCA, which ensures that roughly 85% of cross-border trade in both directions remains tariff-free.

But in a speech on Wednesday, Carney said that the United States has raised “its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression”.

“Our economic strategy needs to change dramatically,” Carney added, saying the process “will take some sacrifices and some time”.

White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told reporters earlier that Canada had been “very difficult to negotiate with” and that “frustration has built up over time” for the President.

Both Trump and Carney are due to attend gatherings in the coming days – a summit of Southeast Asian nations (Asean) in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) Forum in South Korea.

– Agence France-Presse