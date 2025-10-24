Advertisement
Home / World

Canadians pull tariff ad after furious Trump scraps trade talks

Danny Kemp with Ben Simon in Toronto
AFP·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Zelenskyy meets with allies, Trump calls an end to trade talks with Canada. Armageddon takes over Auckland this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

A Canadian province has said it would pull an anti-tariff ad featuring former US President Ronald Reagan that prompted current leader Donald Trump to scrap trade talks.

Trump announced on his Truth Social network on Thursday that he had “terminated” all negotiations with Canada over what he called a “fake”

