Canadians pull tariff ad after furious Trump scraps trade talks

A Canadian province has said it would pull an anti-tariff ad featuring former US President Ronald Reagan that prompted current leader Donald Trump to scrap trade talks.
Trump announced on his Truth Social network on Thursday that he had “terminated” all negotiations with Canada over what he called a “fake”ad campaign by Ontario province that he said misrepresented fellow Republican Reagan.
Less than a day later, Ontario premier Doug Ford said he was suspending the ads after talking to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the spiralling row with Washington.
“In speaking with Prime Minister Carney, Ontario will pause its US advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume,” Ford said in a post on X.
Ford added however that he had told his team to keep airing the ad during the first two games this weekend of baseball’s World Series – in which a Canadian team, the Toronto Blue Jays, face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Canadian ad used quotes from a radio address on trade that Reagan delivered in 1987, in which he warned against ramifications that he said high tariffs on foreign imports could have on the US economy.
It cited Reagan as saying that “high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars”, a quote that matches a transcript of his speech on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s website.
Trump, however, vented his fury at the ad, saying it was designed to “interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court,” which is due to rule on his sweeping global tariffs.
“Our economic strategy needs to change dramatically,” Carney added, saying the process “will take some sacrifices and some time”.
White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told reporters earlier that Canada had been “very difficult to negotiate with” and that “frustration has built up over time” for the President.
Both Trump and Carney are due to attend gatherings in the coming days – a summit of Southeast Asian nations (Asean) in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) Forum in South Korea.