Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Doing Dry January? How to set yourself up for success

New York Times
By Catherine Pearson
5 mins to read
Having a few strategies in your back pocket may help you get the most out of the challenge. Photo / Lorenzo Gritti, The New York Times

Having a few strategies in your back pocket may help you get the most out of the challenge. Photo / Lorenzo Gritti, The New York Times

The sobriety challenge can offer a mental and physical reset, and the chance to adopt healthier habits.

Dry January sounds like a simple proposition: No alcohol. For 31 days. And some enthusiasts jump in without

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.