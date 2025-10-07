Dezi Freeman's brother believes the fugitive is dead, according to a pro-Putin propagandist. Photo: Supplied / Victoria Police

The brother of accused cop killer Dezi Freeman believes he is dead, according to a pro-Vladimir Putin propagandist hiding in the Russian consulate in Sydney.

Simeon Boikov, known online as Aussie Cossack, posted a video to YouTube saying that Freemaman’s brother James Filby had contacted him.

Boikov claimed Filby believed Freeman died somewhere in Mount Buffalo National Park, in the state of Victoria.

“What Dez did was wrong, but he’s my brother and I miss him. I hope he has peace now. I imagine his last hours on this earth were cold, lonely, fearful and sad for his family,” the message, which appeared at the bottom of the video, read, according to Boikov.

“I know he’d want to be buried on Mount Buffalo and never be found by police.”