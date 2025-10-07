Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Dezi Freeman: Brother of accused cop killer reportedly believes he’s dead in bushland

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Dezi Freeman's brother believes the fugitive is dead, according to a pro-Putin propagandist. Photo: Supplied / Victoria Police

Dezi Freeman's brother believes the fugitive is dead, according to a pro-Putin propagandist. Photo: Supplied / Victoria Police

The brother of accused cop killer Dezi Freeman believes he is dead, according to a pro-Vladimir Putin propagandist hiding in the Russian consulate in Sydney.

Simeon Boikov, known online as Aussie Cossack, posted a video to YouTube saying that Freemaman’s brother James Filby had contacted him.

Boikov claimed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save