He urged locals in and surrounding Porepunkah to be cautious about leaving their cars or homes unlocked given Freeman is still on the loose.
“If they live in a rural property they need to make sure that their vehicles are all there and not stolen [and] if things are missing like food items out of the fridge. He may need to start resorting to local theft,” the 20-year veteran cop said.
“If he’s been completely hidden, for start, he hasn’t been in the sunshine for weeks. He will be feeling very fatigued and stressed if he’s still alive.
“I think that he will need to emerge in the next few weeks to resupply himself.”
But Dr Craig said that does not take into consideration he could be being helped by a friend or a supporter in the “SovCit” movement.
“It’s very hard then if somebody is harbouring him in a sustainable environment and has not been detected by law enforcement,” he added.
Asked what he believed has happened, the former detective said either Freeman had committed suicide or he was being assisted.
‘Everyone usually makes a mistake’
Gordon Dedman, a survival instructor and 30-year veteran in the Australian army, believes it will only be a matter of time before Freeman trips up.
Dedman, who founded Bushcraft Survival Australia, a school dedicated to training traditional and modern outdoor living skills, said many elements are at play in this case.
“We’re dealing with someone who has [allegedly] killed two people so he has a higher motivation to not want to be caught,” he told news.com.au.
“He remained hidden and New Zealand, the environment was more hospitable than where they are (in Porepunkah) at the moment,” he told news.com.au.
“I mean it’s a really tough environment but it’s not as cold and wet.”
“I’m confident he was getting some help. But he wasn’t getting enough help because that’s why he started to do robberies of houses and businesses and that’s what ultimately Dezi Freeman will end up doing.”
Search ‘very fluid’ and ‘technical’
Hundreds of officers involved in the search have been forced to navigate rough terrain and must take time to scour areas of interest carefully.
Craig compared the manhunt to what the Australian military did in Afghanistan where al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists hid in caves.
Some of the methods to hunt down Freeman that cops have used include canine dogs and technical devices to identify heat signatures or any “vibrations”.
“It is technical because it’s dangerous,” the former cop, who had a 12-month stint in the Middle East, said.
“I know exactly what they’re doing and the problems they face because this person could well be wanting to end things in a violent way so it’s very technical for the police.
“You can’t send in people without enough resources, without risk assessments. You’ve got to weigh up the credibility of information coming in from the public.”
Craig said it was unlikely the person harbouring Freeman would turn him into the police even with a A$1m offer, but suggested someone that knew the associate could.
“I know the result isn’t there but I actually think it was a very good job (response by Victoria Police),” he said.
“One of my criticisms of the Tom Phillips case is they didn’t bring in the military quick enough because the military have got technology and skills predominantly from Afghanistan that can be used very, very well,” he said.