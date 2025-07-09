The 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, in Suffolk, uncovered what was probably the 1400-year-old final resting place of a king, complete with golden coins, swords, shields and an ornate iron helmet that has become a symbol of the Anglo-Saxon period.
A ship burial was an honour reserved for the highest-ranking in society. By the time of the excavations, the wooden ship had disintegrated, leaving a ghostly impression in the mud which itself was then washed away.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously spoken of his willingness to push through the deal first mooted in 2018, telling History Extra in May: “The Bayeux Tapestry is a unique treasure, and a symbol of the deep ties between Britain and France”.
“The conservation and protection of it is obviously crucial, and I know that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport continues to work closely with their counterparts in France on the planned loan.”
While no details have yet been released, the loan will probably be limited. The Bayeux Museum is currently adding a new state-of-the-art extension to house the tapestry, which is set to open in 2027.
The apparent breakthrough in the loan comes under the leadership of George Osborne, the British Museum chairman, who has been open about his willingness to do deals for historical artefacts.
Osborne has also supported the idea of loaning the Elgin Marbles to Greece as part of a potential cultural exchange that would see a mass of ancient treasures sent to London.
Last year, the British Museum sought to cool tensions over colonial artefacts by loaning a hoard of Asante golden artefacts to the museum of the Asante King in Ghana. They had originally been taken as a war indemnity by British troops.