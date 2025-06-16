Ah Loo was fatally shot last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, while attending a demonstration against United States President Donald Trump.

Moana actor Auli’i Cravalho is among the 5600 people who have donated to the fundraiser so far. Ah Loo created custom designs for the actor to wear at the Moana 2 premiere.

Cravalho paid tribute to Ah Loo on Instagram, writing there were “no words” to hold the grief of losing Ah Loo.

“As a Samoan fashion designer, Afa’s creations are and remain thoughtful, elegant and powerful portrayals of Pacific culture. I am still amazed to have worn his custom designs for the most significant event of my career; the world premiere of Moana 2. Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest.”

Born and raised in Samoa, Ah Loo had strong connections to the Pacific community in New Zealand through his work as a fashion designer.

He showed designs from his self-titled fashion line as part of the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show in 2017 and returned in 2019 as one of two designers sponsored by the US Consulate in Auckland to participate in the event.

Nora Swann, who worked with Ah Loo for the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show told the Herald she was “deeply saddened” by the death of her friend.

“Afa was a force to be reckoned with and, without doubt, the best Samoan fashion designer in the world,” Swann said.

“We shared a mutual respect for growing the Pacific fashion community internationally and regularly supported each other’s work.

“I was looking forward to seeing Afa in a few months, as our next meeting was to promote Pacific fashion globally. Afa will be missed by the Samoan and Pacific fashion communities – he was truly one in a million.”

Auckland fashion brand Mena, established in 2002 by Mena Loheni and her four daughters – Agnes, Jackie, Gina, and Charlene, paid tribute to Ah Loo on their Instagram page, saying he was a “a shining light in Pacific fashion”.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our dear friend and fellow Samoan designer, Afa Ah Loo – a true icon in the world of Pacific fashion.

“Afa’s signature dresses and breathtaking statement gowns were nothing short of art — bold, elegant, and deeply rooted in identity.

“But beyond his creative brilliance, Afa was a warm and generous soul who truly believed in the power of lifting others.

“He wanted to see Pacific fashion thrive, and he worked tirelessly to make that happen — from founding the Utah Pacific Fashion Show to co-creating the Creative Pacific Foundation, he was a champion for our collective dreams.”

The designers shared that in 2023 Ah Loo invited Mena to take part in his first Utah Pacific Show.

“His energy was so infectious, so full of belief and purpose — we couldn’t say no. That was Afa: passionate, persuasive, and always thinking of how to bring us together.

“He was known for staying up until all hours sewing the final stitches into a gown due the next day — a testament to his incredible dedication to his craft.

“But above all, Afa was a loving husband and devoted father to two beautiful children. We will miss his creativity, his laughter, his heart, and the light he brought into every room he entered.

“Rest in love, dear Afa. Your legacy will live on in every Pacific designer you inspired and every garment that tells our stories.”

Ah Loo was a well respected member of the Pacific fashion community. Photo / Instagram

The GoFundMe page describes Ah Loo as: “A proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community.

“Through his work with the non-profit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity. But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac.”

On social media, Ah Loo’s brother-in-law Ty Empey said he was “pretty heartbroken for my sister and their two kids.

“Thank you to everyone who has already been reaching out, your love and support mean so much.”

Yesterday the Salt Lake City Police Department said detectives believe Ah Loo was an innocent bystander. After the shooting Arturo Gamboa, 24, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of murder.

Detectives allege he raised an AR-15-style rifle and ran toward the crowd, prompting a person to fire three rounds, one of which tragically struck Ah Loo.