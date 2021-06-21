Dan River tubing tragedy: Body of 7yo found - 3 dead, one missing,

The body of Isiah Crawford, age seven, has been found after the tubing tragedy. Photo / Supplied

The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford, 7, was the person who was found in the Dan River.

Another tuber, Teresa Villano, 35, is still missing.

Rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden. Photo / AP

The search for her continued on Sunday (US time), including near the Virginia state line, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the child's body was found after authorities received a 911 call about 10am.

Someone had reported seeing a body in the river near a boat landing in the town of Eden.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when a group of nine people floated down the river on inflatable tubes and went over a dam. Four people were rescued on Thursday, while three tubers' bodies were found that day.

The group went over a dam that's about 2.5m high next to a Duke Energy plant.

Rescue crews continue to search for Teresa Villano, 30, who went over a North Carolina dam. Photo / Supplied

Boating experts told The News & Record that such low-head dams are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville told The News & Record in Greensboro that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured a portage area where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam's powerful currents.