Tasmanian Jesse Youd, pictured with wife Sarah-Jayne, is believed to have drowned in a bucks party tragedy in Mildura. Photo / Supplied (Taken from: https://www.facebook.com/sarahjayne.singleton.3)

A married father-of-two has died after he fell into a river while celebrating a stag party on a houseboat - but no one noticed he had disappeared for three hours.

Jesse Youd, from Tasmania, was with friends on a houseboat on the Murray River near Mildura on Saturday night.

Four of the men onboard the boat decided to head to shore on a dinghy, but it capsized sending all four men into the water at about 11.30pm.

Three of the men returned to the houseboat, but it wasn’t until 2.40am on Sunday that the group realised Youd, 34, was missing.

A group capsized in a dinghy on the Murray River and swam to the houseboat, not noticing one of the party hadn't returned. Photo / Supplied, File

Police from both NSW and Victoria were called in to search for Youd.

NSW Police divers found a body at 1.30pm on Monday.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of Youd.

He leaves behind wife Sarah-Jayne and sons Dawson and Casey.

The cause of death has not been determined, but it is believed that he drowned.

Officers from Barrier Police District will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.



